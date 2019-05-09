Tanzania: Double Hat-Trick As Simba Go Top

SIMBA produced an eye catching glitz and blitz football, to post a mind-numbing 8- 1 win over 'poor' Coastal Union at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Following the victory, Patrick Aussems' charges knocked off Y oung Africans at the summit of the Mainland Premier League table after posting 81 points from 31 matches.

However, Y anga on 80 points from 34 outings could regain the top spot, if they win tomorrow against Biashara United away at the Karume Stadium in Mara.

Emmanuel Okwi and Meddie Kagere netted a hat trick each, as Clatous Chama and Hassan Dilunga scored a goal apiece. Coastal Union lone goal was scored by Raizin Hafidhi.

Simba matched Y anga's record. Previously, the other embarrassing defeat Coastal Union had suffered was in April 2015, when they lost 8-0 in a league match at the hands of Y anga. The Msimbazi Reds now need to win only four matches to retain the league title.

Coastal Union started on the back-foot as early as in the 4th minute, when goalkeeper Soud Abdallah, made a timely slight touch to derail Kagere, who was racing onto Okwi's cross.

After that miss, Simba struck in the 11th minute, through Okwi, who blazed home a rebound by Rashid Juma that was initally blocked by the keeper.

Another miss for Simba came a minute later, when Kagere failed to connect home Gyan's cross. Simba were 2-0 up in the 19th, when Okwi grabbed his brace.

The Ugandan striker displayed a moment of brilliant skills, racing to a Kagere pass and rounded off the keeper before squeezing the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle.

In the 24th minute, Manula produced a superb save to deny Coast Union a clear goal, when he tipped off Ayub Lyanga's shot to guide it to the top post.

After a half an hour mark, keeper, Soud Abdallah collected the ball from Ndemla's legs as the midfielder struggled to control Okwi's short cross. In the 35th minute, Coastal Union pulled one back, as Hafidh beat Manula with a blistering shot 20 yards out.

A minute before the interval, Kagere's shot came off the top bar with keeper Abdallah well beaten but Okwi fluffed with a rebound.

After the break, Simba came strongly and in the 47th minute, Okwi netted his hat trick and the third for Simba. He calmed his nerves inside the box after latching onto a perfect pass from Chama, turned around his marker and picked the top angle for his 14th goal of the season.

In the 51st minute, another shot from Lyanga hit the left bar with Manula well beaten. Simba continued to waste chance after chance as Kagere's flicked header from Okwi's cross was miscued by Mohamed Hussein again in the 52nd minute.

Then in the 59th minute Hussein drove his shot wide after arriving to a drop ball from Okwi after a deep cross in by Chama. In the 65th minute Kagere miscued a shot from Hussein's cross.

Rashid Juma was replaced by Hassan Dilunga. Kagere glanced his header past the keeper for Simba's fourth goal of the day, connecting home Chama's cross in the 69th minute.

Adam Salamba replaced lively Okwi. In the 74th minute, Kagere netted his brace and fifth for Simba. He raced to a clever through pass from Dilunga and rounded off the keeper to coolly score his 19th goal of the season.

Then, in the 78th minute Mohamed Ibrahim replaced Said Ndemla and in the 80th minute, Dilunga scored the sixth goal, finishing off from a Mo Ibrahim's inch perfect cross.

Two minutes later, Kagere also grabbed his hat trick, and seventh for Simba clutching home Hussein' assist. Kagere reached 20 goals for the season.

With three minutes to go, Salamba headed wide from brilliant cross in by Mo Ibrahim. Chama drilled the last nail into Coastal Union's coffin dancing past defenders after a cut in cross from Salamba.