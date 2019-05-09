Southern Africa: Tanzanians Urged to Take Advantage of SADC Summit

TANZANIANS have been urged to set strategies for exploiting opportunities ahead of the coming 39th Summit for the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit is scheduled to take place in the country in August 2019. Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the summit means a lot economically for all Tanzanians.

"Prior to the summit, there will be a SADC industrialisation week which is very crucial to Tanzania, as it aligns to our vision, everyone in the country should be ready to utilise opportunities from that great event," he noted.

The minister added that the August 2018 Summit, which took place in W indhoek, Namibia, nominated President John Magufuli the V ice President for SADC.

He said the Head of State serves the community for a period of one year, from 2018 to August 2019. Expounding further, he said President Magufuli will officially assume the Chairmanship of SADC during the 39th summit.

President Magufuli will become the chairman of SADC 16 years after President Benjamin Mkapa led the community in 2003.

The two days summit will focus on the theme "Promoting Infrastructure Development and Y outh Empowerment for Sustainable Development."

The theme builds on the focus of the past five SADC Summits that sought to advance industrial development and takes into account the need for adequate infrastructure to support industrialisation and the need to engage youth, who are the bulk of the SADC population.

SADC Secretariat Deputy Executive Secretary responsible for Corporate Affairs, Ambassador Joseph Nourrice said he was in the country accompanied by five officials to oversee the preparations of the summit.

"W e are here with people from different sectors in the secretariat for the final preparations ahead of the summit, which we believe each and every citizen in this country will be proud of," he said.

SADC comprises of 16 member states, which are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, ESwatini, Tanzania, Zambia, Comoro, and Zimbabwe. All of them are expected to attend the summit.