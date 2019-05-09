Kenya: Kiplagat a True Patriot for Always Taking Up National Team Call-Ups

Edna Kiplagat's consistency in honouring call-ups to national teams caught my eye recently after she was selected to be part of the initial marathon squad that will represent the country at the World Athletics Championships set for Qatar in late September and early October.

She had a choice to say no like the other elite runners but as usual, her response was an emphatic yes.

She is fresh from finishing second at last month's Boston Marathon and meaning that organisers of the remaining big city races would not have hesitated to invite her were she willing to race.

Currently, she is one of the most decorated women marathoners in the country, having won gold at the world championships in Daegu, South Korea in 2011 and the 2013 edition in the Russian capital of Moscow editions. She settled for silver at the 2017 edition in London.

Kiplagat boasts the second-fastest personal best (PB) in the field (a 2 hours, 19 minutes and 50 seconds from the 2012 London Olympic Games) and will be returning to the World Championships for the fourth time.

She will be in equally good company of the 2016 Paris Marathon champion Visiline Jepkesho, who makes Team Kenya for the third time after appearances at the 2015 World Championships and 2016 Olympic Games, where she finished 20th and 86th respectively.

Like Edna, she has been equally consistent in showing up for national duty and has only missed out when the selection panel has chosen to leave her out.

Two-time Istanbul Marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich, who finished 13th at the 2018 World Half Marathon Championships, has also been drafted into the team alongside Sally Chepyego, who finished fifth at the Paris Marathon in April.

But whether Kiplagat will perform is neither here nor there as all that matters is her patriotism. Of course this has not been the case with most top runners who appear to be driven by a sire for financial enrichment.

There is a pride that comes with donning the national team colours and competing for one's country and I believe this is an ideal that should be espoused to upcoming athletes.

The reasons why we call Mzee Kipchoge Keino a legend is because he tirelessly competed and won medals for this country. Currently, Edna is leading from the front and it won't be long before she starts reaping the fruits of her hard work.

The truth is that we may not be able to remember who won London or New York two years ago but we definitely know who won the 2013 World Championships or the 2012 London Olympics.

This should be able to communicate the power of the national flag and Kiplagat is definitely on course.

Having watched her style of running over the years, I am certain she can clinch her third world title in Doha although it will require proper coordination with teammates.

The men's line-up has equally attracted a strong line-up led by world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui.

He will be joined by Amos Kipruto, who finished second to Eliud Kipchoge when he set a new 2 hours, one minute and 39 seconds world record, two-time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata, Laban Korir, who placed sixth at the Barcelona Marathon and Ernest Ngeno.

I equally congratulate them for looking beyond the money-spinning meetings and honouring the national team call-up.

These are opportunities that one is not able to recoup once they are behind us.