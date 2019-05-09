9 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: If 'Spoilt Ballot' Was a Party, It Would Have Been Placing 6th So Far

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jan Gerber

Whether by accident or design, South African voters spoilt enough ballots that could have won a party a healthy representation in Parliament if the trend continues until all the ballots are counted.

At 14:30 on Thursday, 83 408 spoilt ballots were counted out of 6 209 463 ballots.

This would have placed a hypothetical "Spoilt Ballot Party" in sixth place on the national ballot at that snapshot in time. It constituted 1.3% of the total ballots cast and would have been enough for a few seats in Parliament.

It was ahead of the ACDP's 62 249 votes, or 1% of the counted votes, and below the IFP with 124 378 or 2% of the counted votes.

There were about 54 times more spoilt ballots than ballots with a cross behind Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement, who had 1 532 votes at the time.

At the time, approximately 45% of the national votes cast had been counted, with the voter turnout at 65.47% in the completed voting stations.

The trend followed a similar pattern across the provinces.

Parties trending below 1% at the time of writing include GOOD at 0.61%, the UDM at 0.53%, ATM at 0.47% and COPE at 0.33%.

Counting continues across the country.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Takes Early Lead in National Elections

At 9am on Thursday May 9, South Africa's Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.