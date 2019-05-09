Ghana: Freely Cast Votes Will Determine Who Governs the Country Not Intimidation - President Akufo-Addo Assures

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government is committed to developing the country as a peaceful democratic state where public opinion, the thumb, and the ballot box is used to decide who governs the country.

"Free from intimidation. We want votes freely cast to be the way in which governments are made, not the activities of thugs and vigilantes.

So whatever can be done, and I need your support in this area, to bring this phenomenon into conclusion in our country, let us do so together," said President Akufo-Addo.

Already, the President had set in motion the dialogue between the two major political parties - the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress - who own virtually all the vigilante groups in the country.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance on Wednesday when the Council of Independent Churches led by its Administrator, Rev Dr. Patrick Addison, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The President said the two main political parties, fortunately, had begun to talk. "Let's hope that talk could bring a good result."

President Akufo-Addo said it was equally important to take steps within the power of the Executive, to propose laws to Parliament that would deal with the phenomenon.

"I am aware that scattered through our law, are status. Laws here and there all of whom can be brought together to deal with the phenomenon.

"But I think the way that our democratic state works is when issues takes on a certain significance, it is imperative that government propose a legislation that will adequately deal with the matter.

"...and that is what we have done by bringing a law to Parliament and I'm hoping, sooner, rather than later, like the majority of Ghanaians, the lawmaking process will get us a good law very soon"

He said some parliamentarians have criticised him of interfering in the work of the Parliament by not allowing them to go on their own pace.

"I'm not going to allow them to go on their own pace. The Ghanaian people want a result on the matter so, to the extent that my job will allow that process to happen and get a quick result, I'm going to continue on that line," the President affirmed.

Responding to the Council's plea for government to deal with the seeming insecurity in the country - kidnapping, among others - President Akufo-Addo said law making was not the only approach, but that government had deplored a multi-faceted approach that would enhance the security in the country.

The reorganisation and realignment of the security services, the President noted, was progressively on course to coordinate, and gather intelligence to effectively deal with security matters in the country.

The approach, the President stressed, was not only about the law but also, the enhancement of other law and enforcement agencies that would give effective pronouncement to the application of the law.

The United Nations equilibrium or ratio of standardised police to civilian population protection is 1: 500 but in Ghana, it is 1: 900, which is unacceptable.

"It is a big gap we have to close. We've begun it. We're in the processing of recruiting 4,000 people into the Police Service. Already 1,000 are under training while the other 3,000 are in the recruitment process.

Government, he said, had done a lot in providing logistics to enhance the capability of the Police Service and other security services such as the Ghana Armed Forces.

Responding to the Council's commendation of the "quick and swift" resolution of the Dagbon crisis, President Akufo-Addo said his government was determined to put an end to the crises when it assumed office.

As a result, and with the wonderful collaboration with the "wonderful" Eminent Chiefs - the Asantihene, the Yagbonwura, and the Nayiri - did a great work to help find a resolution to the matter.

"We thank God that this has happened and we've brought closure to the matter" urging all to help work to maintain and sustain the peace in Dagbon and across the country.

Rev Dr. Patrick Addison, Administrator of the Council urged President Akufo-Addo to continue with the good work and that they were solidly behind him to fulfil all the promises he made to the good people of Ghana. He said, they were purposely at the Jubilee House to encourage him to continue with his good works, saying "the Bible says who ever does a good work must be encouraged."

He assured the President that the Council will continue to pray that God continue to give him wisdom to steer the affairs of the nation.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

Created: 09 May 2019

Hits: 110