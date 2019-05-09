Africa: Global Fund Partners With Pharmaccess to Accelerate Universal Health Coverage in Africa

Amsterdam — The Global Fund today announced a partnership agreement with PharmAccess Foundation to support African countries accelerate progress toward universal health coverage by harnessing digital technology.

PharmAccess is a Dutch non-governmental organization with presence in Africa, dedicated to championing the development of mobile and digital technology platforms to expand access to affordable healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We are very excited to collaborate further with the Global Fund," said Monique Dolfing-Vogelenzang, CEO of PharmAccess. "With a focus on smart solutions, by leveraging the potential of mobile technology, together we can support African countries in improving their healthcare systems to deliver better and inclusive care for HIV, TB and malaria patients."

Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria and Ethiopia have been identified by the Global Fund as potential key pilot countries given their commitment to achieving universal health coverage and focus on digital technology.

"Only through partnership and innovation can we stretch every dollar of our investments to maximize impact," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "Digital technology can play a key role in making universal health coverage a reality for millions of people."

Universal health coverage aims to ensure that everyone, everywhere can access quality health services without suffering financial hardship. It requires removing barriers to health, and improving affordability, accessibility and quality of health systems

The Global Fund is the largest multilateral investor in sustainable systems for health, which form the foundations for universal health coverage. The Global Fund invests US$1 billion a year on health system strengthening.

Today's partnership announcement was made during the FT Future of Health Coverage conference in Amsterdam, which addressed how technology can expand access to health with the goal of achieving universal health coverage.

During his visit to Amsterdam, Sands met with Sigrid Kaag, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands. The Netherlands has been a longstanding supporter of the Global Fund. The Netherlands is the 10th largest public donor to the Global Fund.

Together with partners, the Global Fund has saved 27 million lives since 2002, and the number of people dying from AIDS, TB and malaria in countries where the Global fund invests has been reduced by one-third.

France will convene the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment pledging conference in October 2019 in Lyon, France, for the coming three-year period.

About PharmAccess

PharmAccess believes the Future of Healthcare is in Africa. By capitalizing on digital innovations, an integrated approach and innovative partnerships, PharmAccess helps building stronger health markets that make smart use of funds and give power to the individual.

PharmAccess mobilizes public and private resources for the benefit of doctors and patients through health insurance, loans to doctors, clinical standards and quality improvements, private investments and operational research. The work of PharmAccess increases access to quality health care, especially for those previously excluded.