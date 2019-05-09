Eritreans Abroad Conduct Various Public Diplomacy Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany, the USA and Italy conducted various public diplomacy activities.

According to report, the National Committee in Germany on 4 May organized a seminar to national organizations in various cities of Germany including Stuttgart and its environs, Ulm, Nuremberg and others.

At the seminar briefing was given on the structure and mission of the National Committee in Germany, as well as on the principles, regulation, short and long term objective and programs.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr. Ablelom Tesfay, chairman of the national committee stated that effort is being exerted to establish strong, coherent and sustainable Eritrean community in Germany.

In related news, seminar was organized to nationals residing in Mannheim, Germany, on the objective situation in the homeland and the region.

The head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Kahsai Tewelde gave extensive briefing on the opportunities and challenges that the prevailing peace in the region poses.

Likewise, annual congress of the National Organizations in Central and Western America was conducted on 4 and 5 May in the city of Columbus, report indicates.

The congress was attended by representatives from the US cities of Chicago, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Minnesota, Colombia, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Kansas and Cincinnati.

Mr. Berhane Gerezgiher, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the USA gave a seminar to participants on the objective situation in the homeland.

In other news, the Eritrean Community in Parma, Italy on 5 May colorfully celebrated the 28th Anniversary of the Independence Day under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

At the celebration in which nationals and friends of Eritrea from Bologna and Milano took part, message of the day was given by Mr. Girmay Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs.