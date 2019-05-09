Mauritius: Pre-Budget 2019-2020 Consultations - Focus On the Business Community

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met, this afternoon, key stakeholders of the Business community in the context of third pre-budget consultations 2019/2020, at the Conference Room, New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

Key representatives from the following organisations were present: Business Mauritius; Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Association of Mauritian Manufacturers; Mauritius Export Association; Mauritius Bankers Association Limited; Association des Hoteliers et Restaurateurs Ile Maurice; Insurer's Association of Mauritius; Outsourcing and Telecommunications Association of Mauritius; and Building and Civil Engineering Contractors Association.

Several proposals were raised with regards to improving the business climate in Mauritius, which included amongst others: reviewing of Fiscal Framework for investment; managing employment relations and Human Resource development as well as tackling the issue of skills mismatch; encouraging Open Data initiatives and modern policy making; increasing training facilities for local manpower; streamline the procedures for importing foreign expertise; improving environmental sustainability; promotion digitalisation of the economy through latest technologies; and providing continued support to Small and Medium Enterprises.

The representatives expressed their concerns regarding particular sectors namely tourism, cane industry, financial services and construction which, according to them, necessitate a boost and immediate action for their sustainability vis-à-vis the Mauritian economy.

Issues of common interests were discussed pertaining to the Africa Strategy. The need for consolidating diplomatic footprint in Africa for increased visibility on the Africa strategy framework to consolidate regional cooperation was also raised.

In a statement after the meeting, Prime Minister Jugnauth reassured the business community that special attention will be given to the proposals based on the social, economic and environmental aspects of the economy. He reiterated Government's engagement towards addressing the challenges faced by the local businesses in a bid to boost the economic performance of Mauritius in the global business world.