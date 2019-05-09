Mozambique: Villagers Fight Back Against Terrorists

Maputo — Villagers in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, over the weekend hunted down a group of terrorists and killed four of them, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

According to the paper's sources, the villagers were settling scores with the insurgents who had attacked the Macomia villages of Nakate and Ntapuala. There were seven people in the insurgent group, none of whom came from the villages they attacked.

During the clash between the villagers and the insurgents, who are believed to be Islamic fundamentalists, two of the villagers were seriously injured. One is now undergoing medical care in the hospital in the provincial capital, Pemba. The paper gave no details about the second.

Abuses in Macomia are committed, not only by insurgents , but also by some members of the defence and security forces. The paper reported that on Sunday a soldier shot a 25 year old man named Abuchir in both legs.

Abuchir had refused to carry the soldier's motorcycle across the river separating Napala village from the Mucojo administrative post.

He was one of a group of 14 people who were helping people going from Macomia town to Mucojo and vice versa to cross the river.

Macomia is one of the districts worst hit, not only by the insurgents, but also by cyclone Kenneth which hit the Cabo Delgado coast on 25 April, cutting roads and washing away bridges.