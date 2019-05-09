Liberia: President Weah Extols President Trump for Extending Ded

Monrovia, Liberia: The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has praised the President of the United States of America, His Excellency Donald J. Trump and the United States government for extending the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) of Liberians residing in that country.

Speaking at the occasion of the 243rd Independence Anniversary of the United States of America held at the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia Wednesday, May 8, 2019, President Weah said the DED extension decision clearly manifests the Trump administration's commitment to the longstanding friendship between Liberia and the United States.

"President Donald J. Trump recently extended the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for qualified Liberians residing in the United States," said President Weah who described the action as a humanitarian gesture of great significance to Liberia, its citizens, and the socio-economic stability of our country.

Reflecting on Liberia's relations with the United States, President Weah said since the inception of his administration 15 months ago, there has been steady growth in the relationship between the two countries.

He said occasions such as the celebration of independence anniversaries always provide both governments the chance to renew and reaffirm the remarkable and historical friendship which has for so long existed between the governments and peoples of the two countries.

"In the intervening months since then, I have had the opportunity to visit your country, when I attended the 73rd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York in September of last year," President Weah sad further.

He added that during the visit which took him to other cities and states, as well as the West Point Military Academy, he was privileged to "have had informal personal interactions with your President, Donald J. Trump, the first on the sidelines of the General Assembly meetings, as well as at the World Peace Forum in Paris, France, in November 2018."

President Weah extended congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and the Government and People of the United States of America on the observance of the 243rd Independence Anniversary of the United States of America.