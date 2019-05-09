Tanzania Government to Spend Sh102.2bn On Airports Construction and Rehabilitation

Dodoma — Tanzania government plans to spend some Sh102.2 billion for construction, upgrading and rehabilitation of airports in the next financial year as part of the efforts to uplift the aviation industry.

Development partners are expected to inject in some Sh62.2 billion of the budget with local sources contributing the rest.

This was said on Thursday, May 9, in Parliament by Works, Transport and Communications minister Isack Kamwelwe when presenting the next financial year's budget proposal of Sh4.9 trillion for his docket, of which some Sh4.8 trillion was meant for development projects, with the rest set aside for recurrent and other expenditures.

Mr Kamwelwe cited some priorities to be implemented in the next financial year as construction of Msalato, Kigoma, Sumbawanga, Tabora and Shinyanga airports.

"While for Msalato airport, we plan to start with reviewing the feasibility study and detailed engineering design, activities at Kigoma, Sumbawanga, Tabora and Shinyanga will, among other things, involve construction of terminal buildings, car parking and installation of light systems," said Mr Kamwelwe.

He added that the government is also set to upgrade and rehabilitate Songwe, Mwanza, Arusha, Mtwara and Kilimanjaro airports.

The budgetary proposal that was tabled today shows that Works, Transport and Communications has increased its budget for development projects by 14 per cent in the next financial year.