East Africa: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta Calls On EAC to Emulate Mengi's Service

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Dar to pay their respects to the fallen business magnate who passed on in Dubai on May 2, 2019.

Dar es Salaam — Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta today Thursday, May 8, called upon East African countries to emulate Reginald Mengi's unforgettable story, which has contributed substantially to the improvement of the East African Community (EAC) relations.

In his message of condolences which was delivered by sister, Ms Nyokabi Kenyatta, at A requiem mass in Moshi, President Uhuru said that Mr Mengi had unforgettable story in the EAC that should be handed down to the younger generation.

"We in Kenya mourn the East African figure, who dedicated all his life in touching the community both in Tanzania and outside. He will be missed for his selfless work as a philanthropist as well as an ardent protector of the environment in the EAC," he said.

Mr Kenyatta's condolence message said that Mr Mengi was a great East African patriot.

"We share the loss and pray to God to comfort our brothers and sisters in Tanzania during this time of grief," he said, adding that, "Mzee Mengi's death leaves a vacuum among us that will be hard to fill."

According to Mr Kenyatta, Mengi's name was synonymous with success and discipline.

"These virtues coupled with a high sense of consistence of purpose propelled him from a very humble beginning to the pinnacle of success," said Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta believes that Mr Mengi had a unique ability to face challenges and use his skills to re-event ways to come out of the challenges.

"To him (Mengi) challenges were opportunities to thrive. He never shied away from confronting those challenges to bring out the best in every situation. This is why he will be remembered for the roles he played in improving the lives of people around the EAC, especially the youth," he said.

He added: He touched the lives of many people in more ways than one, to them I know they will miss his counsel and guidance. May we all preserve and hand down to young generations his cherished values of humility, dignity and solidarity.

The Kenyan President also called upon the EAC to always stand with the young family that Mr Mengi has left as a way of re-carrying his legacy.

Mr Mengi died on May 2, and was laid to rest today Thursday, May 8 at his ancestral home in Machame, Moshi.