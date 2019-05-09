9 May 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Construction of Mtwara-Mbamba Bay Railway Line On Track

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — The government is expected to sign a contract with a transaction advisor for the construction of the Mtwara-Mbamba Bay railway in June.

Works, Transport and Communications deputy minister Atashasta Nditiye said in Parliament on Thursday, May 9, that the transaction advisor would be responsible for marketing the project to various investors.

The project, which runs from Mtwara to Mbamba Bay, branches off to Liganga and Mchuchuma mines.

The project is set to be implemented in form of Public Private Partnership (PPP).

"We will start construction activities immediately after obtaining a suitable investor," said Mr Nditiye.

"As I speak, the feasibility and preliminary design for the construction of the railway line is complete."

Mr Nditiye was responding to a question by Mtwara Rural lawmaker Hawa Ghasia (CCM), who sought to know when the state of the construction of the railway line.

