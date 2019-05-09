Tanzania: Thousands Pay Their Last Respects to Mengi At an Emotional Farewell in Moshi

Photo: The Citizen

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Dar to pay their respects to the fallen business magnate who passed on in Dubai on May 2, 2019.

Dar es Salaam — A somber mood surrounded the streets of Moshi today as thousands of mourners lined up to pay their final respects to businessman Reginald Mengi.

Senior government officials, celebrities, friends, family and the general public today converged for the funeral service at the Evangelical Church of Tanzania in Moshi.

Images of thousands of people lining up at the church were humbling up as they paid their last respects to the Philanthropist.

Mourners at the church were led by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa plus other government officials including Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai.

Among those who eulogized the deceased was the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), executive director Godfrey Simbeye explained how he related with Mr Mengi apart from the TPSF connection.

"He was a friend who always pin-pointed opportunities and wanted me to plan and have my own company that will employ more Tanzanians," he said.

Mr Simbeye asked the media to arrange programs that will give room to review Mengi's book 'I CAN, I MUST, I WILL', to help the public to understand it and take actions.

"You have to come up with programs that will give as a chance to analyse Mr Mengi's book. This will encourage most people in the country to try and emulate his steps for their own success," he said.