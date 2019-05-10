South Africa: Tense Wait for KZN Politicians As Results Dribble in

Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp

The voting booth in the Lwandle community hall in Strand could not be used because people who have lost their homes are sleeping there. Instead people had to vote at this pre-primary school. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

analysis

KwaZulu-Natal has traditionally been slow to return election results and the 2019 polls have proved no exception. With less than half of voting stations reporting by Thursday night, it made for a long and anxious wait for the small political parties gathered at KwaZulu-Natal's IEC results centre. While it looked likely that the ANC would retain control of the province, the question of which party would take up the official opposition mantle was still far from settled.

How do politicians kill time during the long wait for elections results?

By staring fixedly at the IEC's results screens, talking up their parties' chances to journalists, and engaging in some friendly competitive banter with other parties.

At the IEC's results centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu swept in on Thursday afternoon and revealed herself to be world-class at the art of political sledging.

Pausing in front of an unmanned desk set up for the Black First Land First (BLF) party, she announced: "They've gone to look for the land".

Sisulu offered DA KZN provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango some help: "We'll give you headache tablets, because you'll need them for tonight", before asking Congress of the People (Cope) officials when...