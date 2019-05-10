10 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Western Cape - Despite Losing Support, DA Poised to Hold Outright Majority

Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp
The voting booth in the Lwandle community hall in Strand could not be used because people who have lost their homes are sleeping there. Instead people had to vote at this pre-primary school. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)
analysis By Jonah Dylan

Despite talk of the DA losing its hold on the Western Cape, the party looks as if it will follow through and 'Hou die Wes-Kaap blou.' As of Thursday night, the DA was at a comfortable 55% while the ANC was far behind at 28%. The EFF was fourth at 3.8% with newcomers GOOD in fourth place at 3.1%.

Barring a major collapse, the DA will keep control of the Western Cape.

With more than 90% of votes counted, the party can finally breathe a sigh of relief after a tumultuous two-year period in the province. The DA faced criticism for its handling of the Cape Town water crisis and then had to endure an ugly breakup with former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

"I feel great," DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said. "Look, given some of the challenges we had in the province and the fact that many people had written us off and even predicting that we might be below 50%, to be at 55% with more than 80% of the vote counted, it feels quite good."

The ANC had internal polling showing it at 38% support, but ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said the weather...

