South Africa: 'Comfortable' Maimane Looking Forward to Gauteng's Final Results On Friday

The voting booth in the Lwandle community hall in Strand could not be used because people who have lost their homes are sleeping there. Instead people had to vote at this pre-primary school. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane put on a brave face as he dropped in at the IEC's results operations centre in Tshwane on Thursday evening.

His party showed early signs of a decline from its 2014 election results.

At a national level with nearly 75% of the votes captured on Friday morning, the DA was hovering around 22.51%, compared to the 22.23% the party scored overall in the the 2014 national elections.

At provincial level in the Western Cape, the DA captured 55% with 94% of the votes captured in the province by early Friday. In 2014, the party had won 59.3% of the votes.

In Gauteng, the DA had intended to not only reduce the ANC's majority, but to also take control either on its own, or through a coalition government.

It is in charge of Johannesburg and Tshwane metros through a coalition with smaller political parties, and a working relationship with the EFF.

"We are comfortable with where we govern and [we] ran a strong campaign here. I am looking forward to the final results when they come out, as soon as I get more voting districts from Gauteng to get an understanding of what happened," said Maimane.

The DA leader said his party had set important objectives in the province.

"It's been a very big election, a tough election but I am comfortable, and I am just waiting on the election [results]," he said.

Maimane also reiterated that the DA preferred an audit of the polls as opposed to calling for a complete re-run.

Some of the smaller parties have questioned the integrity of the election process calling for a re-run following a day of some hiccups and claims of double votes.

"Not a re-run at this stage but an audit so that we know the extent. The question of material, ink not working properly, how and when people came to vote, they could actually vote twice... that audit must take place," said Maimane.

He said an audit was in the interest of all parties; big or small.

"You want to make sure the elections will be free and fair," he told journalists.

Source: News24