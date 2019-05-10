9 May 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Reappoints Central Bank Governor for Another Five-Year Term

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele.
By Queenesther Iroanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefele, for a second and final term of five years.

Mr Buhari's letter seeking the Senate's approval for his reappointment of Mr Emefiele was read out by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the close of plenary on Thursday.

The president, in the letter, said Mr Emefiele's first term will expire on June 2 and sought confirmation of his reappointment, pursuant to the provisions of Section 81(2) of the CBN Act 2007.

He said the CBN governor's reappointment will be for a second and final tenure of five years.

Mr Buhari said he hoped the request would receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate.

Mr Emiefele was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in February 2014, hours after he announced the suspension of his predecessor, Sanusi Lamido, as the CBN governor.

Until to his appointment, Mr Emefiele was the managing director of Zenith Bank.

Nigeria

Let Nigerians Sleep With Two Eyes Closed, Buhari Tells Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja instructed the security chiefs to be alive to their responsibilities and… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.