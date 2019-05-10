Nigeria: Insecurity Across Nigeria - What We Told Buhari - Naval Chief

The heads of security agencies who met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday briefed him "on what has been happening, with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms... "

This was disclosed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Mr Ibas, a vice admiral, also said that persons suspected to be responsible for the kidnap of the district head of Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, have been arrested.

He stated this Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting Mr Buhari had with heads of security agencies.

The meeting held inside the president's office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Musa Umar, the Daura district head, was kidnapped from his residence by four unidentified gunmen last week.

Asked for any update regarding the kidnap of the traditional ruler, the naval chief said "serious efforts are being made. Key suspects have been arrested and it is hoped that in a short while, those behind the heinous crime will be brought to book."

What We Told Buhari

Mr Ibas also said the security chiefs took advantage of the meeting to "appraise Mr President of the security situation generally after his short vacation abroad."

Mr Buhari returned from the UK on Sunday after 10 days of private visit.

"The security agencies briefed him on what has been happening with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of this proliferation," Mr Ibas said.

He said Mr Buhari directed that "the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed."

On the rising spate of kidnappings across the country, the navy chief said the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had been directed to tackle the menace.

He said consequently, various operations were set up by the police.

"With the set up of the operations, there has been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings. What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped.

"On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally I think the security situation is improving," Mr Ibas said.

Mr Ibas did not proivde any data to back his claim of reduction in kidnap incident. Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria.

Apart from kidnappings, there have also been attacks by armed persons, bandits and ethnic/religious conflicts in many parts of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how, on Monday, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usma, lamented the security situation in his state.

"Every day I receive reports of kidnapping and killings from the district and village heads," he said.