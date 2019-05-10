Kenya: Lawyers to Vote on Male Representative to JSC

Nairobi — Lawyers on Thursday began voting for a male representative to join the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

According to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the elections will take place in 28 centres across the country and will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The contesting candidates were Irungu Gathii, Njeru Macharia, Tom Ojienda and Charles Mongare Ongoto.

The society said the main tallying centre will be at the LSK Secretariat in Lavington and the exercise will start at 8.30 am to 5.00 pm.