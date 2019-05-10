Kenya: Bob Collymore Appointed Member of National Cancer Institute

Nairobi — Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Collymore has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Cancer Institute Board.

Collymore is among four people appointed by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki in a Special Gazette Notice.

He had taken nine months off in 2017 to receive cancer treatment in England and his contract at Safaricom is expected to end in August.

Others appointed as members include the Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations chairperson David Makumi and the Digital Content Manager at Royal Media Services Mercy Oburu together with and Evangeline Njiru.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 (2) of the Cancer Prevention and Control Act (2012), the Cabinet Secretary appoints David Makumi, Mercy Oburu, Bob Collymore and Evangeline Njiru to be members of the Board of the National Cancer Institute," the notice stated.