9 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bob Collymore Appointed Member of National Cancer Institute

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Collymore has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Cancer Institute Board.

Collymore is among four people appointed by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki in a Special Gazette Notice.

He had taken nine months off in 2017 to receive cancer treatment in England and his contract at Safaricom is expected to end in August.

Others appointed as members include the Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations chairperson David Makumi and the Digital Content Manager at Royal Media Services Mercy Oburu together with and Evangeline Njiru.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 (2) of the Cancer Prevention and Control Act (2012), the Cabinet Secretary appoints David Makumi, Mercy Oburu, Bob Collymore and Evangeline Njiru to be members of the Board of the National Cancer Institute," the notice stated.

Kenya

Drama and Confusion as Trio Fight to Bury 'Husband'

Mourners were thrown into confusion at the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Mortuary in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday when… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.