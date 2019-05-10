Kenya: NLC Resumes Sh924 Million Compensation in Nairobi-Naivasha SGR Project

Nairobi — The National Land Commission (NLC) has resumed the Sh924-million compensation exercise for land owners in the Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) construction project from Nairobi to Naivasha.

According to the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kabale Tache, this followed the completion of due diligence on titles of owners of land where the railway will pass.

"The National Land Commission has completed the scrutiny and due diligence exercise for 367 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) out of a total of 462 in phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which runs from Nairobi to Naivasha (about 120kms)," she stated.

"The payment process has started with the first category of Project Affected Persons and entities who claim Sh10 million," she said.

In a statement, Kabale stated that 367 of those affected will benefit from the compensation in the exercise to be completed by the end of June this year.

"The second category comprising of 92 Projects Affected Persons claiming over Sh10 million and form about 20 percent of PAPS will commence thereafter," she stated.

She reaffirmed the government's desire to uphold integrity and exercise due diligence to ensure Kenyans get value for their money.

She further stated that this will ensure the project is completed on time.

"The Commission intends to complete the entire exercise of compensation for phase 2A by June 2019. The Commission has to date compensated over 1,042 PAPs totaling to Sh12 billion under the SGR phase 2A project," she said.

The 120km line is the first of the three segments that make up the second phase of the SGR construction that is expected to terminate at Malaba.

Phase 2A to Naivasha will pass through the five counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Nakuru and Narok.

It will feature five newly-built stations at Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Mai Mahiu, Suswa and Nachu.

There are 27 bridges, which are 17.3 km in length and three tunnels, which are 7.148 km long. The total length of bridges and tunnels is 24.448 km, accounting for 20.4pc of the route length.