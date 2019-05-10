Kenya: 3 Shalom Hospital Employees Charged Over Death of 7-Month Old Baby

Machakos — Three suspects in the death of a 7-month-old baby at Shalom Community Hospital in Machakos have been charged with causing death, negligence and sale of part one poison drug (morphine) without following laid down procedures.

The three pleaded not guilty and were each released on a Sh500,000 bond and surety of similar amount.

The three Vincent Njau, Irene Katete Mutinda and Kennedy Odhiambo were charged alongside others who did not appear in court.

The case will be mentioned on May 23.

The case was before Machakos snr resident magistrate Irene Kahuya.

The three who are employees of Shalom Community Hospital in Machakos were arrested on Monday after an incident in the hospital branch where baby Ethan Muendo died after he was allegedly overdosed after his parents sought treatment for burns.