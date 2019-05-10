Kenya: Briton Jermaine Grant Sentenced to 4 More Years in Terror Case

Mombasa — A British national Jermaine Grant, who was found guilty of being in possession of explosive-making materials, has been sentenced to four-year imprisonment.

The sentence was passed in Mombasa on Thursday by Chief Magistrate Evans Makori, who ruled that there was sufficient evidence to prove that Grant was in possession of the bomb-making materials.

Grant is already serving another nine-year sentence at Shimo la Tewa Prison after he was found guilty of trying to acquire a Kenyan registration by false presence in 2015.

He was arrested in 2011 alongside his wife Warda Breik Islam and Frank Ngala in Kisauni with ash powder and electric wires which Anti-Terrorism Police Unit detectives said are for making bombs.