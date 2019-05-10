Nigeria: JAMB May Release Results Before Weekend

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it may start releasing results of the recently held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) from Friday.

The board's spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a chat with The Guardian.

The examination, held between April 11 and April 18, 2019, was widely marred with malpractices. Hence the delay in releasing the results.

Due to the infractions, the registrar of the board said, "the examination will be well scrutinised before the results are released."

Benjamin, in his chat with The Guardian, said the examination board has banned 100 of the 687 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres over allegation of malpractices and violation of extant regulations.

"In the course of our biometric examination, over 100 centres are discovered to be involved in acts not in tandem with JAMB rules and have been banned from participating in examinations," he said.

Shortly after the conduct of the examination on April 18, JAMB announced the cancellation of all results in two of its centres in Abia State.

The two affected centres, Heritage and Infinity CBT Centre and Okwyzil Computer Institute Comprehensive School, Ugwunabo, Aba, were summarily suspended and all candidates who sat for the examinations at the centres were reallocated to other nearby centres.

About five persons were convicted for malpractices in Kebbi and Zamfara states for infractions.