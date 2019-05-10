Kenya: Women Can't Understand How Markle Is Looking Glam Hours After Childbirth

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has left many women speechless with her glamorous looks while addressing the media just hours after welcoming her firstborn child.

Meghan, together with her husband Prince Harry, introduced their son to the world at St Georges Hall at Windsor Palace on Wednesday.

The new parents gushed over their new bundle of joy whom they have named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

She wore a white trench dress with nude coloured high heels, with Prince Harry in tow holding their new born.

The couple cut a dashing picture, but what has bothered Kenyan women is how the Duchess of Sussex could be able to pull a flawless look and wear high heels two days after giving birth.

CHILDBIRTH

Most of them, who have had experience with childbirth, narrated how they went through physical challenges that required them to lay low for a few weeks before regaining their normal composure.

Since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, followed by their fairy-tale wedding last year, Ms Meghan has been a darling to the tens of thousands fans she has all over the world, with her unique sense of style and the numerous charity work she is involved in.

"Mimi hushangaa hawa watu huzaa aje ndio wanavaa heels wakitoka hospital," asked one online user.

"I remember my swollen ankles but ni sawa tu," said another online user.

"Am sure the heels were just for the photos and interview which did not take that long remember social media doesn't forgive or forget, you wouldn't want to see yourself splattered all over the pages wearing stocking kwa kichwa, maternity dress and slippers," wrote one online user.

ONLINE REACTIONS

"But she looks so beautiful for a woman who has just given birth, labour pain hawakupatana," commented one user.

"Mi ata slippers nlikua nashidwa kuvaa aki," yet another said.

"Me ata kutembea siezangi nikama nakuanga nmekanyangwa na trailer," recounted one user.

"Huyu hata hakai kujifungua... that face, walking steps, heels... Wah," remarked another one.

"Mimi ilibidi probox inikujie kwa mlango ya maternity hata flat shoes singevaa. Bare foot ilikua bae," said one user.