9 May 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okowa Hails Emefiele's Reappointment As CBN Governor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Urowayino Warami

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday congratulated the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on his reappointment for another term in office.

In a congratulatory message issued in Asaba, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa extolled the leadership qualities and astute contributions of Mr. Emefiele to the economic development of Nigeria since he was appointed in 2014.

He described Mr. Emefiele as an illustrious son of Delta State, whose remarkable contributions to the banking industry in Nigeria is legendary and worthy of emulation.

He said: "Mr. Emefiele is an illustrious son of Delta State in whom we are well pleased. His astute contributions to the development of the banking industry and the Nigeria economy is legendary and worthy of emulation".

Governor Okowa noted that as a distinguished Deltan, Mr. Emefiele has had a remarkable but turbulent first term as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria where he successfully played a critical role to steer the Nigerian economy out of recession.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate Mr. Godwin Emefiele on his reappointment for a second term as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria."

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Mr. Emefiele worthy to be reappointed.

"On behalf of myself, government and people of Delta State, I will like to sincerely thank Mr. President for considering an illustrious citizen of Delta State worthy of occupying this important position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a second term in office," the statement added

Nigeria

Let Nigerians Sleep With Two Eyes Closed, Buhari Tells Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja instructed the security chiefs to be alive to their responsibilities and… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.