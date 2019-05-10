Rwanda: Yanga Must Triple Salary to Get Tuyisenge, Says Striker's Agent

Tanzania football giants Young Africans will have to triple Jacques Tuyisenge's current salary at Gor Mahia if they want to lure him from the Kenyan champions, the player's agent Patrick Gakumba has said.

Tuyisenge, who joined Kenya's most successful club from Police FC in January 2016 on a reported fee of $40,000 (about Rwf30 million), has been the subject of transfer saga since the start of last season, but Gor Mahia continuously turned down all the offers tabled before them for the Amavubi forward.

The former Police skipper, and Amavubi second assistant captain, is the leading striker for the Kenya champions, and many regional giants such as Young Africans and rivals Simba SC as well as DR Congo's AS Vita Club have been linked with the player.

However, in the recent weeks, Young Africans have emerged as favourites for the player's signature, and Gakumba believes that the deal can't completely be ruled out, but it has to be 'worth considering' given the calibre of his client.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Thursday, Gakumba confirmed that the Tanzania powerhouse are trying to engage him over the switch, and they could soon start talks.

"We are open to talks," Gakumba said. "Tuyisenge is a good striker with proven quality and high work ethic. His experience and performance over the years speak for themselves."

"If he is to switch, it has to be a worth while deal. They must be willing to at least triple what he earns at Gor Mahia."

The 27-year-old Rwandan striker, who inspired Police to the 2015 Peace Cup title, has made no public comments about the move speculations yet.

His current contract with Gor Mahia expires next year, but club president Omondi Aduda is confident he will extend his stay.