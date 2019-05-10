Nigeria: $8.4 Million FIFA Grant Unsettles Nigeria's Football for 5 Years

Photo: Pixabay

Soccer ball in a stadium.

The mismanagement of over $8.4 million grants from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for the development of football in Nigeria has generated so much bad blood in the country in the last five years.

The Nigerian sports ministry, sports stakeholders, and anti-corruption agencies believed that the grants were misappropriated. On the other hand, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), the agency entrusted with the funds, hides behind its autonomy from local interference in its refusal to account for the billions.

Daily Trust investigations that include reviews of official documents from the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the NFF and face-to-face interactions with some staff of the football federation revealed a well-orchestrated sleaze perpetrated by senior officials under the cover of FIFA's non-interference caveat.

It was surprising that even anti-graft agencies were reluctant in prosecuting the case, allowing it to drag for so long without any meaningful headway.

It is FIFA's rule that its members are free from the control of their national governments. In the case of Nigeria, the NFF is not subjected to financial systems that include the Treasury Single Account (TSA), financial regulations and statutory audit inspections, among others.

Armed by this, the NFF top officials embark upon a spending spree without any recourse to the financial regulations, according to documents analysed by this newspaper.

Even when misappropriation of FIFA funds was established by the EFCC after repeated complaints by the ministry and other stakeholders, the anti-graft agency only charged some low-ranking administrative officials of the NFF to court, leaving the real suspects free.

The $8.4m grant for 2014 world cup

In 2014, Nigeria participated in the World Cup in Brazil. FIFA paid NFF $8.4 million being proceeds from appearances through the group stage tournament. The fund was deposited at NFF domiciliary accounts with Zenith Bank and UBA, according to EFCC documents analysed by Daily Trust.

The funds, according to insiders, were allegedly withdrawn and embezzled by NFF president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick; general secretary Muhammed Sanusi; vice president 1, Oluseyi Akinwunmi; vice president 2, Shehu Dikko; and executive committee member, Ahmed Yusuf.

During its investigations, EFCC wrote a letter dated June 22, 2016, with a reference number 3000/EFCC/ABJ/CTGI.6/VOL.6/340 to the NFF requesting for evidence on how the $8.4 million was expended. The NFF secretary general Sanusi, in a letter dated July 15, 2016, with reference number NFF/GEN/256/VOL.I/36, submitted a two-and-half page financial statement 'detailing' how the money was used.

Daily Trust review of the NFF financial statement revealed that more than two-thirds of the $8.4 million was withdrawn cash from the Zenith bank account.

The NFF didn't also bother to attach any receipts or approval vouchers as evidence for the incurred expenses.

Spurious expenses

For instance, the NFF said it spent $74,326, $93,177, $47, 769, $31, 735, $8,467, $49,356, on "payment of various office expenses" even though it didn't provide any document to validate its claim. An insider, however, told this newspaper that those funds were diverted and embezzled by the same senior officials at the football federation. The source said the sports ministry pays for the office expenses.

Another $165,500, according to NFF, was "cash payment for Super Eagles friendlies in Dubai." The NFF official who asked not to be named said that claim was bogus because Super Eagles friendly matches are sponsored matches by NFF match agent Mr Jairo Pancheon of Eurodata Sports Marketing Sportive Cultural, based in London.

In the document, NFF claimed it spent $200,000, $200,000, and $141,373 as "payment for CAF Congress in Egypt." This expenditure is also spurious, according to Mr Oyetunde Aderibigbe, a staff of NFF, who wrote a petition to EFCC, asking for investigations of the federation finances. He said it is common knowledge that the CAF Congress is attended usually by the NFF president and the secretary general. "And the CAF pays for flight tickets and accommodation, local transports, and per diem of $200 per day," he said.

The federation said it paid $100,000, $240,000, and $310,000 to Jer Trade Consulting S.A, for "international friendly with Bolivia." This claim is also not correct, according to the president of the National Association of Nigerian Footballers, Harrison Jalla.

He said "it is on record that the match never took place either in Nigeria or anywhere in the world. These monies were systematically moved out of the NFF's account abroad by Mr Pinnick... "

In December 2018, Mr Jalla had forwarded a well-documented petition to the FIFA's ethics committee in Zurich, Switzerland, demanding for investigations of the top officials of NFF.

Not satisfied with the NFF's explanation, EFFC wrote another letter to the soccer federation dated August 22, 2016, with reference number 3000/EFCC/ABJ/CTG/6/VOL.7/228, requesting for certified through copies of all the vouchers and approvals used to effect payments from the $8.4 million FIFA grant.

Surprisingly, in its reply dated October 20, 2016, with reference number NFF/GEN/25/VOL.I/9, the NFF scribe Sanusi told EFCC that: "We are sincerely writing to inform you that all records concerning the 2014 World Cup Price Money are with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, who are investigating the same matter. All efforts to retrieve the records have not been successful."

NFF records not with us - ICPC

When contacted, the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Adunni Okoduwa, said it was not true that ICPC was holding the 2014 FIFA grants expenditure documents or even investigating the same matter as claimed by NFF. She, however, said the commission is investigating NFF over different issues she declined to disclose.

About three weeks ago, this reporter met the EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, in his office and requested explanation on the status of the NFF's investigations and when the top NFF chiefs will be prosecuted. He took notes and promised to get across to the agency's officials handling the case and revert. When contacted again last Wednesday, Mr Orilade again promised to find out when the officials will be arraigned and revert. He never did.

EFCC uncovers $16m fraud in NFF

Responding to a letter by President Muhammadu Buhari over the reluctance of EFCC to probe NFF, Ibrahim Magu, the EFCC chairman told the president that NFF got $16,417,761 from FIFA and CAF, between January 2014 and June 2016.

Magu told the president in a letter dated November 15, 2018, with reference number EFCC/EC/P/01/583 that "investigation into this case has been concluded" and some "officials of the NFF were indicted." The indicted officials are Christopher Andekin (director of finance and administration), Jafaru Mamzah (head of finance and administration), and Rajan Zaka (cashier).

The anti-graft agency said the three officials were arraigned before Justice P.O. Affem of the FCT High Court No.19, Maitama, Abuja on a five-count criminal charge of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The prosecutor, Mr Steve Odiase, told the court that the accused conspired between January 8 and January 26, 2015, to commit the offences, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

Odiase alleged that Andekin fraudulently diverted N1.3 million, while Zaka diverted $7. 2 million; and Mamza diverted $2. 3 million. The diverted funds were monies from FIFA meant for football development in Nigeria, he said.

Insiders told this newspaper that the docked officials are just pawns in the game. Only last week, the EFCC announced that it will arraign Pinnick and Sanusi, over the same matter.

Daily Trust gathered that the case was last heard on April 30, where EFCC amended its charges to 16-count. The court adjourned to May 30 to enable the anti-graft agency to serve Pinnick and Sanusi over the same matter.

Pinnick, Sanusi, Dikko charged with $8,400 fraud

Last Tuesday, Pinnick, Dikko, Sanusi, Akinwunmi, and Yusuf were charged to a Federal High Court in Abuja, for alleged mismanagement of $8,400 belonging to FIFA.

The officials were charged on a 17-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/93/2019, for misappropriation of funds remitted by the world governing body FIFA as fees for appearing at the last Russia 2018 World Cup.

The charge was filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), led by Okoi Obono-Obla, of failing and neglecting to declare their asset.

The officials were also accused of moving N4 billion belonging to the NFF without the consent of the football federation.

It's all publicity stunt - NFF

Daily Trust reached out to Pinnick, Sanusi and Dikko for their comments on the story. Pinnick and Dikko responded by sending a statement from NFF as their official responses.

The statement signed by the chairman of NFF media and publicity committee, Suleman Yahaya Kwade, said "the orchestrated media blitz about the existence of such charges is nothing but the desperate and malicious efforts of the Chief Okoi Obono-Obla led Special Presidential Investigative Panel (SPIP) to lend itself as an instrument of cheap blackmail in the fight for the political leadership of NFF."

The NFF said the allegations of illegal withdrawals of monies from its account can't be true because "none of the persons in the leadership of NFF or Executive Committee are signatories or in control of NFF accounts as those roles are exclusively reserved and performed by directors and personnel appointed by FGN from the offices of the Accountant-General of the Federation and Auditor-General of the Federation."

The statement said, NFF under Pinnick, has since 2014, kept true financial records of NFF funds as audited by its external auditors PwC and published them in newspapers.