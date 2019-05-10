10 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Anglogold Ashanti Puts a for Sale Sign On the World's Deepest Mine

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ed Stoddard

Africa's top gold producer, AngloGold Ashanti, is putting the last of its South African assets up for sale. Anglo American exited from gold years ago and looks like it is here to stay as it makes money from platinum, iron ore and diamonds. But the last of the bullion assets linked to its name is bound to provoke some feelings of nostalgia. Yet nothing is set in stone and not many companies have the technical ability to run Mponeng, the world's deepest mine, which is included in the sale.

Wanted: Buyer for the world's deepest mine. The purchaser, with some additional investment, could extend the asset beyond its current eight-year timeframe. But extracting gold 4km below the planet's surface will require a steep geological and engineering learning curve. And on the surface, there's South Africa's potentially explosive labour, social and political environment. AngloGold Ashanti, the seller, may just close it down if it can't find a buyer.

AngloGold made the announcement on Thursday alongside a routine quarterly operations update. It came as no surprise: The company has recently sold off other South African assets as it focuses on a range of projects in places such as Guinea, Colombia and Ghana....

South Africa

Ruling ANC Remains Ahead in Election Results

At 6.30am on Friday May 10, South Africa's Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.