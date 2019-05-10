South Africa: 'Smaller Parties' Demand Election Re-Run - and Refuse to Be Called Small

analysis

A smallanyana revolution started at the Tshwane National Results Operations Centre as the 'smaller' parties decided to join together and contest the legitimacy of the national results that are still coming in for the 2019 national elections.

As it stood by early evening on Thursday, May 9, the ANC, DA and EFF, considered the "big three", had taken a large share of the votes of the 56% of total voting stations counted.

But the so-called smaller parties were having none of it.

Led by Mzwanele Manyi, chief of policy and strategy at the African Transformation Movement (ATM), a party founded in 2018 which had garnered 0.48% of votes cast so far, a group of "small" parties were up in arms about the process.

According to Manyi, the group had noted "irregularities" in the electoral process, specifically allegations of double voting, stolen ballots and people being turned away. The group said it had notified the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), but to no avail.

Joining the ATM was the African People's Convention (APC), African Content Movement (ACM), EcoForum, Women Forward, Black First Land First (BLF), Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SWRP), Better Residents Association (BRA), National Freedom Party (NFP), Forum for...