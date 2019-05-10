Kenya: Posta Rangers Down Ulinzi to Keep Survival Hopes Alive

Posta Rangers eased their relegation worries after edging out Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Thursday.

The soldiers, who have been registering mixed results in their last four matches, will blame themselves for the loss.

It was as if the Benjamin Nyangweso coached side did not carry their shooting boots as they missed easy scoring chances particularly in the first half.

And a visibly disturbed coach Nyangweso could not hide his disappointment after referee Israel Mpaima blew for full time.

"I'm not happy with the outcome of today's match. This is one match we should not have lost. It is so painful to see your strikers create a dozen scoring chances and then be punished by one chance created by our opponents," said Nyangweso.

However, he said he will work on to ensure they win their next match away to bottom placed Zoo Kericho at Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers coach John Kamau said the victory has eased their relegation worries as they have now amassed 29 points and need at least a win to be assured of a slot in the top flight next season.

"We are not yet out of the woods but a win against Ulinzi has calmed our nerves and eased the pressure albeit on a minimal scale," said Kamau.

Kamau believes Ranger's next league outing against fellow relation candidates Vihiga United will be a do-or-die affair for both sides.

Ulinzi Stars best chance came in the 35thminute when Bernard Ongoma, who scored against Nzoia on Monday, received a neat pass from Ezekiel Okare inside the box but the former Leopards midfielder spurned the chance.

Four minutes later, Elvis Nandwa missed yet another sitter when he blasted over the bar following a cross by John Kago.

Rangers made good use of their golden opportunity in the 61st minute when speedy winger Felix Oluoch raced with the ball on right wing and fed Gerson Likono with a superb cross which he blasted past goalkeeper James Saruni for his fourth goal of the season.

After this goal coach Kamau recalled captain Joseph Mbugi, Felix Oluoch and Herit Mungai and injected in new blood by bringing in Jerry Santo, Bernard Arum and Simon Mbugua.

On the opposite side, Nyangweso rested Enosh Ochieng', Okare and John Njuguna for Oscar Wamalwa, Omar Bora Afya and Vincent Ochieng'.

However, the substitution in the last quarter of the match did not change the outcome as Rangers resulted into time wasting tactics.