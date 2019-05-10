South Africa: State Capture Clean-Up 'An Indiscriminate Mission'

analysis

Transnet is hunting down the State Capture loot and pushing for the prosecutions of all culprits, the Zondo commission was told by Transnet's governance executive, Peter Volmink.

The dirty deals at Transnet run into billions of rands and the State Capture mop-up is not going to be cheap, but with thousands of fresh allegations still being unearthed, the mess simply has to be cleaned up.

Civil claims have been instituted against former executives and private companies that scored off questionable deals while some of those suits have seen their pensions frozen as Transnet sets about recovering some of the money allegedly unlawfully dispensed.

A new board under chairperson Popo Molefe arrived just in time in 2018 to pull the parastatal back from the edge of a cliff that held frightening implications for the country's economy and the fiscus.

Molefe confirmed this during his testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday afternoon when he said the board virtually had to beg lenders not to pull the trigger by calling up loans in the wake of a qualified audit in 2018 that related to irregular expenditure of just above R8-billion, much of it historical.

"The auditors were unable to obtain...