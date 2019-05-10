South Africa: A Reflection - Comparing Election Day in South Africa to the United States

analysis

After recently experiencing elections in both South Africa and the United States, a Daily Maverick reporter reflects on the differences.

Election day as a public holiday really does change everything. In the United States, voters have to find a way to take time out of their workday to vote, and because of this voting stations can be backlogged at the end of the day. Polling stations close at different times state by state, but in South Africa, it's much more universal.

The US trails other countries in voter turnout, which is likely due in part to the fact that people have to work on election day. Even the process of trying to convert election day into a national holiday has become an issue for Democrats and Republicans to fight over. Add it to the list.

But the end result is that Election Day ends up looking like just another day in the US.

Meanwhile, Cape Town looked desolate for most of the day. This was due, at least in part, to the bad weather, which became better as the day went on. Almost nothing was open and streets in the CBD were barely populated, like a scene straight out of...