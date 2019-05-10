9 May 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Three Nabbed for Cocaine Possession

THREE people were arrested on Wednesday for possession of cocaine valued at N$85 000 in Katima Mulilo.

Police deputy commissioner of operations in the Zambezi region, Joseph Nehemiah confirmed the arrests of two men and a woman. He said the suspects each face two charges of dealing in drugs and possession of drugs.

"We received a tip-off that they were carrying drugs in the car. We then intercepted them in Hage Geingob Street and searched the car and found 162 whitish crystal substances suspected to be cocaine," he noted, adding that police investigations continue.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today.

