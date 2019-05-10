Angola Reiterates Support for Peace in Central African Republic

Addis Ababa — Angola has pledged permanent commitment to support efforts of the people of Central African Republic (CAR) in implementation of Peace Agreement within the framework of the African Union (AU) and bilateral cooperation.

The Angolan Ambassador to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Francisco da Cruz, said this Thursday at the 848th Session of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC).

The event analysed the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the central Africa country.

Francisco da Cruz said under its commitments, Angola attended the 2nd Meeting of the International Support Group for CAR, held on 17 April in Bangui under the auspices of President Faustin Touadera.

In his address, Francisco da Cruz welcomed the efforts made by the AU through the Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, in the search for a sustainable solution to CAR.

The official also praised the commitment of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) , under the chairmanship of Gabon.

Quoted by a note from the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia, the diplomat welcomed the appointment of the Angolan Matias Bertino Matondo as the new AU Special Representative for CAR on 22 March.

The Angolan Executive also praises the engagement of the United Nations and other international partners such as the European Union in supporting the Central African authorities in the search for peace and stability of the country.

"In this regard, we call for financial assistance to CAR as pledged by the International Community for the successful implementation of the peace process," he said.

For Angola, the Ambassador said, peace and stability are the guarantee of regional peace.

The diplomat noted that each state should ensure the safety of the others, for creation of a climate of good neighborliness and the establishment of stable and lasting relations, necessary for development and affirmation at the international level.

The two-year term of Angola at the PSC ends on 31 March 2020.

The Council makes up Algeria, Burundi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe.