Angola: Lunda Sul - Journalists Told to Get Involved in Fight Against Measles

Saurimo — The State Secretary for Media Celso Malavoloneke urged Journalists on Thursday to assist the authorities in the actions leading to discovery of new cases of measles.

The appeal was launched Thursday in Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul province, where he is joining a delegation working since Tuesday with local authorities on finding solutions to deal with the disease.

Measles has caused 46 deaths, of 1,200 cases registered since March this year in the region.

The official said the help of Media professionals may help detect more hidden cases in neighborhoods and in the most remote places of the region.

He also appealed to the residents to cooperate in awareness of their families to join the vaccination points.

The Media official expressed concern over measles outbreak, and said that such a situation can be brought under control if the communication is done in a pedagogical way.

On the other hand, he discouraged the families from choosing traditional treatments rather that the conventional ones.

Under the guidance of Media and the National Public Health Department, five advertising spots have been created for the local national radio station ( RNA ) disseminate information in Portuguese and in local Tchokwe language to awaken the population on the importance of vaccination.

Integrating the delegation secretaries of state for Media Celso Malavoloneke, and Public Health José da Cunha, as well as National director of public health, Isilda Neves.