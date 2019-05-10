Malawi: President Mutharika Calls for Peace, Love and Unity During Election Period

Lilongwe — President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has emphasized the need for constant prayers to ensure peace during the elections.

The Head of State made the remarks Thursday during the Presidential Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Pentecostal Revival Crusade Ministries at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

"I believe in prayer and peace which is evident in the way I treat those who regard me as their enemy, those who rebel against me, seek and pray for my destruction," said Mutharika.

The President further stated that he is not a vengeful person and that his main focus is on the development of this country.

"I believe in the power of reconciliation, I have no grudges against anyone, only the law and God can judge them," said the Head of State.

Mutharika then urged the Malawi Nation to keep in mind that love and peace go beyond elections because even after elections pass, the citizens will still have to co-exist as country mates.

In his remarks, Apostle Dr Madalitso Mbewe said presidential prayers have been in existence since 1999, with the aim to bring unity among electoral contestants and pray for peace.

"The presidential prayer breakfast is founded on four pillars namely love, forgiveness, reconciliation and peace," said Apostle Mbewe.

None of the 2019 opposition presidential candidates attended the event with some political parties saying they would have preferred a neutral place to be the venue of the prayers.