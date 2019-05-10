Botswana: Masisi Reshuffles Cabinet

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has reshuffled Cabinet.

President Masisi has appointed Mr Fidelis Molao as Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security.

A press release from Permanet Secretary to the President and Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr Carter Morupisi, says Mr Moiseraele Goya has been transferred and appointed as Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education, Research Science and Technology from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry,

Mr Karabo Gare has been appointed Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry,

Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe has been appointed Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness.

Meanwhile, President Masisi has relieved Mr Patrick Ralotsia and Mr Biggie Butale of their Ministerial duties:

All changes are with immediate effect.

Source : DailyNews Online