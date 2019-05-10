Kenya: Money is Available, CS Mohamed Assures Broke Rugby Union

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed yesterday assured broke Kenya rugby Union that government funding for some of their activities will be available once the Sports Fund was fully operational.

"There's money now. We just need to put the right structures and systems in place to make the Sports Fund run smoothly. Once these structures are in place, within three days after requesting, resources will be available," she said.

The Sports SC pledged full support to the national rugby teams as she made a rare visit to the Kenya Rugby Union headquarters in Nairobi.

She met Kenya Sevens, Kenya Lionesses and Kenya Under-20 that are preparing for various international assignments.

This was the first such visit by a Sports CS in five years.

During her visit Mohamed also met the union officials led by chairman Oduor Gangla and CEO Sylvia Kamau who introduced her to Shujaa head coach Paul Murunga before discussing the challenges bedevilling rugby, including financial constraints that have impacted severely on the performance of Kenya in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

She was introduced to the Shujaa captain Jacob Ojee, who is available for London and Paris legs after missing last month's action in Hong Kong and Singapore due to examinations. Mohammed was given a bouquet of flowers by the Shujaa side as well as a rugby ball signed by the team and shown how to pass the ball.

Her visit came just a few days after another by the KRU Board to her office to discuss what she termed as "serious challenges" facing the sport.

"We are looking to have these issues become a thing of the past," said the Sports CS.

Amina passed President Uhuru Kenyatta's best wishes to the Shujaa side that is fighting to avoid relegation in the world sevens series.

She added that the President's declaration in March that all national teams will be supported financially by the government still stands.