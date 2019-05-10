Kenya: Ex-IPOA Boss Macharia Njeru Wins LSK Polls

Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) chairman Macharia Njeru is the new male Law Society of Kenya (LSK) representative to Judicial Service Commission after winning the elections on Thursday.

Mr Njeru garnered 2,738 votes to trounce Prof Tom Ojienda who was defending his seat. Prof Ojienda got 2,545 votes in the elections carried out in 28 centres across the country.

Mr Irungu Gathi got six votes while Mr Ongoto Mongare managed 123. A total of 10,185 lawyers were eligible to vote.

The JSC oversights the Judiciary and recruits judges. Mr Njeru will serve as a commissioner for five years.