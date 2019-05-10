Kenya: Teargas, Goals as Wanga Guides Homeboyz Past Nzoia

First half goals from David Odhiambo and Allan Wanga were enough for Kakamega Homeboyz to complete the double over Nzoia Sugar with a 2-0 win in an ill-tempered SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Sudi stadium, Bungoma on Thursday.

Homeboyz beat Nzoia 1-0 in Kakamega in December in the first leg.

Odhiambo opened the scoring on 13 minutes before Wanga struck his 17th goal of the season in the 34th minute to return to the top of the scorer's chart. Wanga's closest challenger, Sofapaka's Umar Kasumba, is a goal behind.

"I do not have a specific target but my aim is to score in each game to increase my tally and more so help the team achieve its objective this season," an elated Wanga said in his post-match remarks.

Nzoia Sugar coach Godfrey "Solo" Oduor rued the missed chances in the match. The loss, Nzoia's second in as many matches, left the Sugar Millers in 12th place on 32 points.

"I am impressed that we managed create chances only that we were not clinical enough and these are some of the things we intend to work on ahead of the next match," noted Oduor, whose side travel to Machakos to face Tusker on Sunday.

MUYOTI ELATED

His opposite number Nicholas Muyoti was full of praise for his charges for burying the chances they created early on. Homeboyz are now fourth on the log on 48 points.

"We need to focus more to reach our target because we are still far but we will work hard in the remaining games," offered the former Kenyan international.

The game was however stopped for three minutes after a section of fans exchanged blows in the terraces that caused a little tension leading to Homeboyz bench storming into the field of play.

After calm was restored by the police, Collins Wakhungu almost found the back of the net but Gabriel Andika was quick to collect the ball inside the area.

Hansel Ochieng had spurned a glorious chance to reduce the deficit after he was played through on goal by Patrick Otieno on 73 minutes.

Police were forced to hurl teargas canisters to disperse some fans who had congregated outside the stadium to block two buses ferrying Homeboyz's players and fans back to Kakamega.