Nigeria: Ibadan Is Custodian of the Old Golf Tradition, Says Alaba

Members of the Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) pride themselves as belonging to one of the few remaining traditional clubs in West Africa.

At just 29 years old, the members say the club is one of the few places where ethical standard is maintained, with its fast growth and development ascribed to the good qualities of its leadership and dedicated trustees.

The club recently hosted its captain's kitty, an event that opened its doors for players from across the country to feel the uniqueness of the lush green course.

Speaking on the progress recorded by the club, IGC's Competition Secretary, Seyi Alaba said, "IGC has grown remarkably over the years because of the dedication of its members.

"For me as a member of IGC, the experience is awesome and I am always very proud to be a member of the

best and most prestigious golf club in Nigeria.

"We are keeping the tradition and maintaining high standard in the 29 years of golfing excellence at GCI. I can ascribe this to the quality of the leadership, tracing it back to all the past and present captains, our patrons and trustees, as well as the dedicated members."

He described golf as a game that brings out the best in a player, adding that he owes some of his life achievements to his love for golf, which rules he applies on his day-to-day activities.

"I derive a lot from the game of golf. It is a form of exercise for me. It helps me both physically and mentally.

"Each time I play golf, I evaluate myself. I apply the rules on the course and the challenges on each holes on my day-to-day activities and it helps me a lot," he said.

Alaba was in charge of the club's recent anniversary dinner, where prizes were presented to the winners in the celebration.

He lauded the initiatives and ingenuity of the new captain of the club, Col Ade Sunmonu, which saw some of the staff of the club receiving awards and cash gifts for their commitment and long service to the club.

Among the recipients were Olatayo Fajuke, who was recognized as the best staff of the club, and Peter Olatunde, who received the cash prize attached to the longest service award.