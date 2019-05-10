Nigeria: Abia Warriors Maul Ifeanyi Ubah 3-0 in 'Oriental Derby'

Abia Warriors yesterday secured their sixth win of the season after defeating visiting FC IfeanyiUbah 3-0 in MatchDay 18 of the abridged Nigeria Professional Football League.

Efforts by the home side to wriggle their way out of relegation waters paid off when Tunde Atilola Abdulsalami opened scoring in the 26th minute from Shedrack Asiegbu's cross in Umuahia.

At the restart of the second half, the Warriors extended their lead in the 51st minute with Ibrahim Olawoyin's effort from 25 yards.

In the 68th minute, Abia Warriors ensured all three points after Shedrack Asiegbu curled his effort into the bottom left corner of the post to make it 3-0.

In Makurdi, Sikiru Alimi 62nd minute lone goal was enough for Lobi Stars to claim all three points at home against Bendel Insurance who are battling relegation. The champions have moved up to 4th position in Group A.

Similarly, the South West derby between Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars ended in 1-0 victory for the home side at the Gateway stadium.

Victor Mbaoma scored the only goal of the game which hit the frame of the post and was adjudged to have crossed the line by the referee in the 71st minute.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United were forced to 0-0 draw by former champions, Kano Pillars to move to fifth position in Group B.