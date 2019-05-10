10 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ICC Charges 2 Sri Lankan Cricketers in Another Fixing Row

Cape Town — Two former Sri Lankan cricketers - Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene - have been charged by the ICC for fixing.

The charges concern last year's T10 League that was played in the UAE.

The ICC confirmed on Friday that Zoysa had been charged on four counts and Gunawardene on two.

The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the designated anti-corruption official for the tournament and as such are issuing the charges on the ECB's behalf.

Both parties now have 14 days to respond to the charges.

Zoysa is already suspended as a result of being charged with three breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code in November last year even though these charges are pending determination.

That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and Zoysa has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of these new charges.

Gunawardene has also been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of the charges.

