Uganda: Gen Kasirye Gwanga's Sister Killed, Body Dumped in Pit-Latrine

Police in Kassanda District on Thursday recovered the body of Irene Najjita ,60, a young sister to Maj. Gen Kasirye Gwanga after she disappeared two weeks ago.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Mr Norbert Ochom said the deceased's body was recovered in a pit- latrine at her home in Kitalegerwa Village, Nalutuntu Sub County.

He said police learnt of Najjita's disappearance two weeks after her relatives reported a case of missing person at Kakungube police post in Kassanda District and police "immediately" started their investigations.

" The deceased's body was found in a pit- latrine at her home. The latrine was full of ashes at its edge. It is suspected that someone had been pouring ashes every day to conceal evidence," Mr Ochom said.

The police spokesperson said Najjita's neighbours reported to the police after experiencing a foul stench emanating from the pit-latrine.

"We rushed to the scene only to find a decomposing body in a pit-latrine. We managed to retrieve it and handed it to the family for burial," he said.

Gen Gwanga, who rushed to the scene, tasked police to investigate the case and apprehend his sister's killers.

"She didn't have a grudge with anybody and we are surprised that thugs took her life in such a brutal manner. We want the police to thoroughly investigate and tell us what the intention of the killers was," Gen Gwanga said.

Ms Elizabeth Kasirye, the elder sister to the deceased described her as a friendly and hardworking person.

"It was shocking to receive the sad news that my young sister was killed and her body dumped in a pit-latrine. It is terrible," Ms Kasirye said.

