Nigeria: Transport Tariffs Raising Export, Import Costs - Report

High transit tariffs due to inadequate infrastructure leads to escalation of export and import costs and reduction in their attractiveness on the global market.

This was at the heart of the Nigerian Logistics and Supply Chain Report unveiled in Abuja by the African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC).

The report revealed that poor roads, inadequate rails and inefficient harbours continue to drive up the prices of locally produced goods in Nigeria.

"For Nigeria, this report has revealed that the country's logistics performance level is low, not only within the global setting, but also among African countries," the report stated.

Unveiling the report, the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, agreed with the report that transport infrastructure quality had a notable effect on cost levels.

"The Nigerian Government is taking proactive measures to reduce the country's logistics costs in relation to its gross domestic product by paying special attention developing appropriate logistics policies to accommodate the needs of economic development," he said.

The minister, who was represented at the event, said recent transport investments had been guided by the Nigeria Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The Director General of ACSC, Dr. Obiora Madu, said it was cheaper to bring container of goods from China to Lagos than from Tin Can Port to Ikeja.

Dr. Madu said the success of any nation's economy was measured by the logistics performance level of such the country and that this explained why China's economy was performing well.

He said Nigeria needed to improve the country's logistics and supply chain to unlock the economy, reduce wastage and grow wealth for the people.