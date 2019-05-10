Nigeria: Atiku'll Accept Verdict On Petition - Spokesman

The presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 23, 2019, general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will accept the verdict of the tribunal on his petition challenging the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the election.

Atiku, a former vice president, said he would not allow Nigeria to experience crisis or spilling of blood of innocent Nigerians for whatever reason, adding that he was more interested in institutional reforms that would enhance national development.

Speaking yesterday through Mr. Segun Showunmi, the Spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, at a media chat in Abuja, Atiku, expressed hope that the judicial officers would do what was expected of them by delivering judgement in line with their professional calling.

Showunmi explained that Atiku was not backed by foreign powers as being rumoured in some quarters, saying the Wazirin Adamawa would reclaim his "stolen mandate" at the court.

"We hope and pray that the cankerworm, nepotism, corruption and lack of integrity that has eaten deep into the fabrics of this society would be caught," he said.

"But it's up to the courts to demonstrate that they are immune. And I think this election tribunal will do its work. People want to know how it will go, and of course, we don't have a choice, we will accept the verdict of history, we will accept the verdict of the court.

"However, there is no way you can edge it, Atiku is already the winner of the 2019 presidential election in the minds of the people. For he is the leader of opposition now, Atiku is not going to be silenced with whatever the outcome will be," he said.