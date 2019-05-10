10 May 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 9th National Assembly - Coalition Demands 50% Slots for Women

The Coalition for the Inclusion of Women in Governance (CIWG), yesterday, stormed the National Assembly to demand 50 allocation of leadership slots to women‎ in the incoming 9th Assembly.

The group stated this during a rally at the entrance gate of the National Assembly in Abuja during which they decried the current poor representation of women at the two chambers of the federal parliament.

The rally was attended by hundreds of women carrying placards which read, "We want 50:50 representation", "Give women chance in parliament", "We want more women inclusion", as well as banners of Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) and Khadija Bukar-Abba (APC, Yobe).

Coordinator of the group, Aishatu Adamu‎, told newsmen that the women were at the National Assembly to canvass for equitable representation of women in leadership positions in the 9th Assembly.

She said Nigerian women had always been short-changed in ‎elective positions and key political appointments, noting that it was time to demand more women inclusion in political leadership.

