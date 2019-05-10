Nigeria: Garba Lawal Demands Maximum Use of Young Prodigy, Chukwueze

A former international, Garba Lawal has demanded for the national teams to make maximum use of football prodigy, Samuel Chukwueze now that he is young and strong to last the distance.

The advice of the member of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold winning Dream Team 1 is based on efforts being made by the football federation to get the Villarreal of Spain striker to play in both the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON for Nigeria.

Although his Spanish club have said he would be released for only one of the two championships, the NFF are said to be making desperate attempts to get the former Golden Eaglets star to feature in both the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the AFCON in Egypt.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the coach of Real Stars of Kaduna said this is the right time for the country to benefit maximally from the immensely talented youngster.

The former Roda JC of Holland player said a time will come that the Chukwueze won't be able to give to Nigeria what he can offer at the moment.

"Chukwueze is a super talent. He is a fantastic player and we have to make maximum use of his talent.

"He is in top form for his club where he plays week in week out. I am happy that the NFF are making efforts to secure his release for the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON.

"If we don't make good use of this gifted player at this time, it might be too late. He is willing to take the heat so nobody should deny him this opportunity," he advised.

Lawal also said most of them started playing for Nigeria when they were still very young.